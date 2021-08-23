Churchgoers Busted For Illegal Gathering In Blacktown During Lockdown

Police have busted an illegal gathering held under lockdown as 60 adults and children gathered for a sermon at a church in Blacktown.

Around $35,000 in fines have been dished out and many people have been identified as from various hot spot areas.

Police Commissioner Mike Fuller told Nine, events like these are incredibly frustrating for people doing the right thing.

“We rely on our leaders, whether it's a business leader, or our Premier or our church leaders to do the right thing. This is just sending the wrong message to the communities. At the moment we are struggling with Covid-19 in New South Wales and these types of events are one of the reasons why,” he said.

Meanwhile, many have hit out on social media to vent their frustrations over the gathering.

As New South Wales’ covid crisis deepens, new lockdown measures are in effect from Monday including an unprecedented curfew imposed on people living in the 12 hotspot local government areas in Sydney, who are now not allowed to leave their homes between 9 pm to 5 am.

Those LGAs are Bayside, Blacktown, Burwood, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool, Parramatta, Strathfield, and some suburbs of Penrith.

