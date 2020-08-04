Cigarette Prices Are Once Again Set To Increase This Year

Not a lot can get between smokers and their ciggies, except perhaps a hefty price hike!

The Government have announced that taxes on cigarettes will once again be increased as of September this year.

This time cigarette costs will reach new heights, with some packets going for $49 a pop and the cheapest packet going for $29. This begs the question, how expensive to cigarettes have to be for you to quit?

Banksy & Pinky reach out to listeners to find out how much they would be willing to spend, where they would draw the line and how much they would save if they gave it up.

