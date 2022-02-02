Citipointe Christian College Principle Offers Parents A Two-Week Extension

Brisbane's Citipointe Christian College remains shrouded under a cloud of controversary.

It comes as the school principal upon reflection, has notified parents of a two-week extension to sign an enrolment contract citing that families reject homosexuality and transgender rights, and instead subscribe to traditional gender roles.

Principal Brian Mulheran in the video message sent to parents on Tuesday afternoon said he wanted them to "make the right decisions for themselves" and that the school “does not judge students on the basis of sexuality or gender identity”.

However, the backlash from parents and politicians alike has been overwhelming.

Speaking to ABC Radio Brisbane, Federal Member for Moncreiff, Angie Bell, said she does not support the school "lumping students who are unsure about their sexuality or unsure about their gender identity … with the likes paedophiles and adulterers".

"No school child should be discriminated against based on their sexual orientation, their gender identity, their pregnancy status, or their relationship status, which are the four elements that are in that section of the Sex Discrimination Act," she said.

"This is not 1950 anymore … this is a new year, this is a new decade, this is a new Australia and there is no room." - MP Angie Bell

But Mr Mulheran has fought back saying they’ve “tried to be as fair and transparent as possible by making our Christian beliefs clear. The declaration of faith has been in place for the whole of last year".

“The college has always believed and taught the view that sexuality is something that school-aged children should hold as sacred, and that they should keep themselves for their lifetime marriage partner, in accordance with the biblical understanding of marriage.

“We would not make a decision about a student’s enrolment in the college simply on that basis. It is central to our faith that being gay or transgender in no way diminishes a person’s humanity or dignity in God’s eyes.”

Meantime, Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace, who has a non-binary child, said on Tuesday there would be a review into whether the school was in breach of its legislative obligations.

"It's actually quite distressing … to hear that someone like that would be treated the way that school has said," Ms Grace said.

"We strive for an inclusive and supportive school environment — that is what we should be doing — and no student should be denied a world-class education because they are a member of the LGBTIQ+ community." - Minister Grace

The issue has been escalated to the Non-State Schools Accreditation Board, she said.

