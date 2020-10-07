Mayoral Statement: CEO Resignation

I wish to announce the resignation of City of Mount Gambier Chief Executive Officer Mr Andrew Meddle.

After 18 months with Council, Andrew has decided to put his family first and return to Murray Bridge. He has accepted a position with the Department of Environment and Water as the Landscape Board General Manager, Murraylands and Riverland.

On behalf of Council I thank Andrew for his contribution to our city. Andrew provided strong leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to assist our residents and businesses and encourage a firm recovery. He was instrumental in enabling Council to achieve and execute a fixed price contract for the Community and Recreation Hub project and has set Council up for success to build the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Mount Gambier.

Council has a strong project management plan and an independent team in place to deliver the transformational facility for the community in 2022.

Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday 13 October 2020 to discuss its future direction.