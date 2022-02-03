City Council Suspend Derwent Ferry Weekend Service

This Saturday is your final chance to take the Derwent Ferry across to Salamanca Market.

The service which runs on weekends is yet to be extended by the State Government, however, the regular weekday routes will continue.

Acting Lord Mayor Helen Burnet remains optimistic of the Saturday ride returning again soon.

Burnet stated the additional ferry was in place to assist travel during challenging pandemic times, utilised predominantly for sport and events.

"This will be the last one for this summer, we've provided the stimulus as part of our COVID response."

The initiative helped 1,000 passengers travel each day (500 each way), reducing congestion on roads and walkways.

Express transport services were brought in for the Ashes cricket test match at Bellerive Oval.

The free service was fully funded by the Hobart City Council.

