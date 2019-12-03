City Of Albany Christmas Festival And Pageant

Event Program

Friday, 6th December 2019

Time: 4-9 pm

Where: Alison Hartman Gardens & Town Square

This event will celebrate the start of the festive season with night markets coordinated by Green Skills, a programmed stage filled with music and performances, the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and an Outdoor Christmas Movie.

Saturday, 7th December 2019

Time: 3 - 8pm Festival - 6 - 7pm Pageant

Where: Alison Hartman Gardens, Town Square & York Street

Town Square and Alison Hartman Gardens will be transformed into a fun-filled hub of entertainment including family activities, roving entertainment, food vendors, and live local music.

York Street is lined with thousands of people awaiting the Pageant to commence which involves up to 45 floats and walking community groups that showcase their message in a creative demonstration.