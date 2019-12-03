City Of Albany Christmas Festival And Pageant
It's Christmas time!
Event Program
Friday, 6th December 2019
Time: 4-9 pm
Where: Alison Hartman Gardens & Town Square
This event will celebrate the start of the festive season with night markets coordinated by Green Skills, a programmed stage filled with music and performances, the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and an Outdoor Christmas Movie.
Saturday, 7th December 2019
Time: 3 - 8pm Festival - 6 - 7pm Pageant
Where: Alison Hartman Gardens, Town Square & York Street
Town Square and Alison Hartman Gardens will be transformed into a fun-filled hub of entertainment including family activities, roving entertainment, food vendors, and live local music.
York Street is lined with thousands of people awaiting the Pageant to commence which involves up to 45 floats and walking community groups that showcase their message in a creative demonstration.