City Works To Be Accessible For All

Young people aged 18-25 living with disabilities will be running disability access and inclusion workshops with the Albany community, youth and stakeholders on 5 and 6 of August 2019.



Supported by the City of Albany, the Youth Disability Access Network (YDAN) seeks to raise awareness of the needs of young people with disability, influencing attitudes and ultimately building the capacity of community to enhance accessibility and inclusion.



City of Albany Manager of Community Engagement Julie-Ann Gray said the City hopes that a collaborative approach to run the three workshops will achieve greater outcomes across the community for young people living with disability.



“The City of Albany is committed to working with agencies and stakeholders to reduce the barriers to living a full and inclusive life for those living with disability, regardless of age” said Ms Gray.



“Collaborative workshops with the Youth Disability Access Network will help to ensure that policy makers and organisations, who are involved with young people, receive relevant input about how such policies and programmes affect youth in their everyday lives.”





