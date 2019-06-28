Civic Square is a Winter Wonderland!

Images: TRC

Toowoomba’s Civic Precinct has been transformed again in 2019 into a Winter Wonderland – it’s totally amazing, winter has never looked better!

WHEN: 21 JUNE to 14 JULY

WHERE: CIVIC SQUARE, TOOWOOMBA CBD

TIME: MON – WED: 9am - 9pm (last session at 8pm) & THURS – SUN: 9am - 10pm (last session at 9pm)

The ice skating rink on the Civic Square is back along with the addition of an ice slide for this year.

There will be food, drinks and entertainment for the second year of the event.

The CBD will come alive again with lights to create an incredible winter event not to be missed. So pull on your winter woollies and join in the fun!

