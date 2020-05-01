Clarence City Council Volunteer Program: Connecting the Community and Helping the Vulnerable

The Clarence City Council Community Volunteer Service began over 10 years ago and helps over 100 residents a year by connecting, helping and assisting those in the community who may be vulnerable through their age or who are living with a disability.

This fantastic initiative runs on a volunteer basis of people who are passionate about helping others. Especially now, this program is able to help those most vulnerable in the community by allowing them to stay in their homes and self-isolate during these uncertain times.

The program aims to assist those in need and connect them to their local community. The services offered by volunteers can include anything from transport assistance to medical appointments, offering social support and company (socially distanced), phone support, dog walking, light gardening, grocery shopping and many other important duties.

Unfortunately, due to the current circumstances and Covid-19 restrictions, many of the program’s volunteers fall into vulnerable categories themselves. Consequently, the number of able volunteers in the program has dropped by nearly seventy-five percent.

Due to this drop in available volunteers, the Clarence City Council have reached out the to the community through social media. This has led to a number of new people wanting to get involved in the program.

Social connection and support is especially important right now. The Clarence Council Volunteer Program is continuing to be a great network of people making their local area a brighter and happier place for all to live.

The Council are encouraging those who are interested in helping to reach out, not only now, but also in the future to support the community going forward.

For more information, or if you would like to get involved, please contact Clarence City Council Community Volunteer Service Coordinator Rhianna Airey on 6217 9630 or by emailing [email protected]