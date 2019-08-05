Clarence Woman Celebrates Lotto Win

FAST FACTS A woman from Clarence in Tasmania is still in shock after discovering she won a division one prize worth over $446,000 in Saturday’s TattsLotto draw.

It's one of the nine division one winning entries nationally in TattsLotto draw 3969

Each entry took home a division one prize of $446,898.09.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her 18-game QuickPick entry online at thelott.com – Australia’s official lotteries. A woman from the Clarence region of Tasmania was still "in shock" this morning after discovering she won a division one prize worth over $446,000 in Saturday’s TattsLotto draw. The thrilled winner held one of the nine division one winning entries nationally in TattsLotto draw 3969, drawn Saturday 3 August 2019. Each entry took home a division one prize of $446,898.09. When asked how she planned to enjoy her surprise windfall, the shocked, but happy winner revealed she had to let the news sink in. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her 18-game QuickPick entry online at thelott.com – Australia’s official lotteries. Sharing her joy with a Tatts official this morning, the woman said “I’m still in shock or something! It’s hard to process!” declaring “I get up every Sunday morning and check my entries and did the same this weekend. “I checked them quickly and didn’t think I had won anything. In fact I even told my husband that we didn’t win. “Then later I got an email saying I had won something and I was wondering if it was real ... That’s when I checked it again and realised I had all of the numbers and I had won division one. “I turned my husband and said ‘I guess today is going to be a good day!’.”



When asked how she planned to enjoy her surprise windfall the happy winner revealed “I’ll pay off our loan and then I’ll just have to wait and let it all sink in,” she explained. The winning numbers in TattsLotto on Saturday 3 August 2019 were 44, 28, 32, 3, 5 and 38, while the supplementary numbers were 25 and 27. Across Australia, there were nine division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 3969, four from Victoria, two each from New South Wales and Queensland and the lady from Tasmania.

