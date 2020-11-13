Clean Drinking Water Strategy For Narrandera

Council is implementing a new program to improve the provision of clean water to affected properties in Narrandera.

Properties are currently being identified as affected residences based on previous customer requests and areas that consistently require flushing.

Our short-term measures aim to reduce the impact and incidence of coloured water, these measures include:

· routine and on call hydrant flushing when customers report coloured water; and

· installation of domestic filter units with replaceable cartridge filters in the worst affected areas, with four (4) washable filter cartridges supplied.

The treatment will ensure the water entering the property has reduced discolouration, however, older properties with cast iron water pipes may still experience discoloured water at times.

Letters are currently being sent to the identified affected properties and should you feel that you have an ongoing water quality problem and don’t receive a letter, please contact council to report your discolouration event.

In accordance with Council’s Drinking Water Management System, staff test daily to confirm the water produced is safe and undertake a monthly sampling program in conjunction with NSW Health to confirm the safety of water via laboratory testing.

For more information on this matter please visit our website www.narrandera.nsw.gov.au, or you can contact our Water and Sewer department on 02 6959 5510 or email [email protected]

