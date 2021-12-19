Clean-up Continues After Sydney's Northern Beaches Storm Kills One Woman, Injures Two More

The clean-up continues after a freak storm, dubbed a mini tornado struck Sydney’s northern beaches on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency service crews received more than 500 calls for help after the wild weather hit about 3pm, leaving destruction in its wake from Dee Why to Forrestvale.

Tragically, one woman was killed, and two others were injured after a lightning strike brought down a massive pine tree in the vicinity of the Narrabeen Surf Club in Ocean St.

A 68 woman tragically died at the scene, while a 19-year-old who suffered spinal injuries and a woman in her 70s, were taken to Royal North Shore Hospital where they remain in critical conditions.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Christie Marks confirmed they were “simply in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

“This was just a tragic scene to attend, these women were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time when this storm hit,” Insp Marks said. “As you can imagine, the patients had multiple injuries after being hit by falling branches and other debris.

“We worked to treat them at the scene and get them to hospital for further care." - Insp Marks

SES volunteers have been ramped up as up to 35,000 homes in Collaroy, Dee Why, North Curl Curl, Narrabeen and Forestville were plunged into a night without power.

“We still have about 350 calls for assistance outstanding with more coming in this morning,” an SES spokeswoman said.

“The majority of jobs come through for damaged roofs, trees down, blocked driveways or streets … there’s been significant damage to property.”

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Stephen Stefanac said a “very unstable situation” was created by humid air and a low-pressure trough that caused the storm.

