Cleary-DCE To 'Fight' For Roos' No.7 Jersey

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed star halfbacks Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans will "fight it out" for the No.7 jersey in Mal Meninga's Kangaroos squad.

Read, who spoke with coach Meninga, revealed the pair will both be part of the squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup where they will each be given opportunities to make the jersey their own.

"They will both go to the World Cup as it stands right now. They will play the pool games and they will fight it out," Read told Triple M's Monday Scrum.

