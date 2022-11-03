Cleary Poised To Start Over DCE In Do-Or-Die Final

Triple M's rugby league reporter Emma Lawrence says she expects Nathan Cleary to be handed the No.7 jersey when the Kangaroos take on Lebanon in the quarter-finals on Saturday morning.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga on Wednesday refused to give fans an accurate look at the 17 to face Lebanon, after naming a side only in alphabetical order.

But after hooker Ben Hunt wasn't named in the team, and with halfbacks Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans included in the alphabetical team list, it remains to be seen who will partner with Cameron Munster in the halves.

Lawrence told Triple M's Rush Hour fans can expect to see Cleary with the halfback duties after he was spotted training with the main training group, while Cherry-Evans was with the reserve side.

"Mal names the team in alphabetical order and that's all he has to do really," Lawrence said.

"When were there [at Kangaroos training], Nathan was training with the first team the whole time and DCE was in the reserve team.

"DCE would then switch into the [first team] and he would go in at hooker... from the way they were training, it certainly looked like Nathan Cleary who was in the starting side."

