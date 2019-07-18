Clem7 Reopens After Seven Hour Stand Off With Knife Wielding Man

One of Brisbane's busiest tunnels has reopened after a man was taken into custody following a seven-hour stand-off with police.

The man, who had been brandishing a large knife, disrupted peak-hour traffic after climbing onto a structure above the entrance to the Clem7 tunnel in East Brisbane.

The tunnel's Shafston Avenue access point had been closed since just before 7.30am, forcing police to re-route traffic and causing major delays for motorists.

The tunnel was reopened just before 2.30pm in time to for afternoon peak-hour.

The man has not yet been charged and is being assessed at Princess Alexandra Hospital.