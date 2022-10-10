Cleo Smith's Kidnapper To Face Court Over Alleged Assault On Police Officer

The man responsible for kidnapping four-year-old Cleo Smith is set to face court over an alleged attack on a police officer.

Terrence Kelly will face court on February 13 after being charged over an alleged attack on a police officer following the rescue of Cleo Smith.

According to police, the alleged attack occurred after Kelly was taken into custody at Carnavon Police Station.

Kelly was also hospitalised after injuring himself by banging his own head on the wall of his cell.

He was eventually charged with the alleged assault of the officer and plead not guilty in Carnarvon Magistrates Court in April.

Kelly has been in police custody since he was arrested in November over Cleo Smith’s abduction.

He will officially be sentenced over Cleo’s abduction in December.

