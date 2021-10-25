Ellie Smith, the mother of 4-year-old Cleo Smith has made an emotional plea for her daughter to be returned.

It’s been 11 days since the toddler vanished from the family’s tent at the Blowholes campsite at Carnarvon.

Cleo Smith's mum makes emotional plea for her daughters return

Ellie and her partner Jake appeared on Channel 7 shower they begged anyone with information to come forward.

“If you know anything, anything at all, call the police because we want our daughter back and she wants us. Our daughter Isla needs her big sister. We need her home.”

Police have confirmed that abduction is the main theory, and they still have no suspects in the case.

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde echoed the parents’ sentiments, reminding anyone with information that there is a million-dollar reward.

“If someone is out there with information, they suspect they know or have information about the person that may have taken Cleo, that’s what’s happened, we want them to come forward. We want them to call the police and obviously, there’s a million dollars, a million reasons to call the police.”

Police are still wanting to speak with the occupants of a car that was spotted leaving the campsite around 3 am on the morning Cleo disappeared.

