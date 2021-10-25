Cleo Smith’s Mum Pleads ‘Find My Little Girl’

Inquiries into the suspected abduction of Cleo Smith have entered their 10th day.

A candlelight vigil has been held by locals in Carnarvon overnight for the missing 4-year-old girl.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Western Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

It comes as police on Sunday revealed that a car was seen driving past the Blow Holes Road and North West Coastal Highway, just after 3am the morning Cleo vanished.

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde of the Major Crime Division has urged the driver of the car or any of its occupants to contact police

“The witnesses have told us they observed that vehicle, it turned out of the T-junction there, right into the North West Coastal Highway and headed south down toward Carnarvon,” Supt Wilde said.

“We want to speak to the driver and persons, if there were more than one person in that vehicle, to establish exactly what was going on and what they were doing at that time, there’s no more than that”.

“They’re not a suspect as such we just want to establish who they were and what they were doing at that time,” he said.

Investigators believe Cleo may have been abducted from her tent while her family was camping at the Quobba Blowholes campground, more than 950 kilometres north of Perth.

A $1 million reward is currently on offer for information that leads to the 4-year-olds whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Cleo mother has made an emotional plea for her daughter’s safe return sharing photos of the little girl with her baby sister on her social media pages.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or footage that may assist the investigation can be uploaded via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/cleosmith

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.