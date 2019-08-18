Click Here To Donate To Ks For Kids

On Friday 13th September Triple M is broadcasting live all day from the streets of Adelaide.

We’re walking 34kms from Salisbury to Glenelg in Triple M’s Ks For Kids.

Raising money for SIDS & Kids SA: https://www.sidssa.org/, we’re encouraging Adelaide to dig deep and donate what they can.

About SIDS & Kids SA:

SIDS and Kids SA provides FREE ongoing face-to-face support for individuals and families who experience or are affected by the sudden unexpected death of a baby or child. This includes miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal deaths, SIDS and any other accidental deaths.

They are a small SA charity that do not receive any ongoing government funding, with all donations staying in SA and helping families effected here.

They also educate the community on safe sleep practices through brochures, information seminars and support education for hospitals, parents, childcare centres and the SA community.