Click Here To Donate To Ks For Kids

On Friday 13th September Triple M is broadcasting live all day from the streets of Adelaide.
We’re walking 34kms from Salisbury to Glenelg in Triple M’s Ks For Kids.
Raising money for SIDS & Kids SA: https://www.sidssa.org/, we’re encouraging Adelaide to dig deep and donate what they can.
About SIDS & Kids SA:
- SIDS and Kids SA provides FREE ongoing face-to-face support for individuals and families who experience or are affected by the sudden unexpected death of a baby or child. This includes miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal deaths, SIDS and any other accidental deaths.
- They are a small SA charity that do not receive any ongoing government funding, with all donations staying in SA and helping families effected here.
- They also educate the community on safe sleep practices through brochures, information seminars and support education for hospitals, parents, childcare centres and the SA community.
DONATE HERE: https://triple-ms-ks-for-kids.raisely.com/