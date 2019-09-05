CLICKBAIT: The Simple Trick DICKHEADS use to click on their DUMB link

It's simple: Using provocative or vulgar language (DICKHEADS, DUMB) generally entices the online nomad to clicking onto their often unproductive link. Take this very example, the page you are reading right now.

Or using language like trick, strategy, ploy, gimmick, illusion, words that make it seem you can avoid embarrassment or being fooled often drags you in and results in your time being wasted because it itself is a trick. Again, like this very example.

Apologies for wasting your time, get back on with your day.