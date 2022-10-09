Climate Activists Glue Themselves To Picasso Painting At National Gallery Of Victoria

Climate activists have been arrested after gluing themselves to a Picasso painting at the National Gallery of Victoria over the weekend.

Two protestors from climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion glued their hands to the painting, Massacre in Korea, which is part of the Picasso Century exhibit at the National Gallery of Victoria on Sunday at about 12.40pm.

Police confirmed a 59-year-old man and 49-year-old woman had their hands glued to a protective covering over the artwork for more than an hour, before being removed by authorities.

Extinction Rebellion claimed responsibility for the protest on social media.

“Two Rebels have glued on to the glass of Picasso’s ‘Massacre in Korea’. This painting shows the horrors of war,” the group said in the post.

“Climate breakdown will mean an increase in conflict around the world. Now is the time for everyone and all institutions to stand up for action!” - Extinction Rebellion

The activist pair along a 49-year-old Williamstown man are assisting police with their enquiries.

A gallery spokesperson has confirmed the painting was unharmed.

