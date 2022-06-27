Climate Change Activist Blocks Sydney Harbour Tunnel Causing Major Traffic Delays

A number of streets across Sydney including the Sydney Harbour Tunnel have been blocked by climate activists this morning.

Police have been forced to respond to reports of a climate activist blocking the southbound lane of the Sydney Harbour Tunnel this morning.

The 22-year-old Lismore woman blocked the road with her white car at around 8AM this morning causing major disruption for morning commuters.

The woman live-streamed the incident, telling viewers she could no longer “stay silent”.

“I’ve watched much devastation with two one-in-100-year floods. This is climate change. I cannot stay silent anymore. I cannot be complacent anymore. The colony of Australia, this destructive colony system landed here, hellbent on spreading exploitative practices all over the earth,” she said.

“To those people who are really angry right now, I understand, and it’s not a good thing to be experiencing. You know what? Climate change isn’t a good thing to be experiencing.”

The protestor named Mali, went on to say she had watched friends and family members “lose everything” as a result of the Lismore floods.

“There’s a lot of people yelling, it’s quite overwhelming, but it’s been an overwhelming year. I was lucky in Lismore, but I’ve seen people that I love lose everything and places I love be destroyed,” she said.

Police were forced to divert all traffic from the Harbour tunnel to the Sydney Harbour Bridge as authorities apprehended the protestor involved.

The Sydney Harbour Tunnel protest is one of many to unfold across the city this morning, with at least 100 ‘Blockade Australia’ protestors blocking busy streets throughout the CBD.

Protestors have been seen blocking streets with wheelie bins, crates, street signs and other items.

The group claim they are attempting to draw attention to climate change inaction.

Police believe more protests are likely to occur over the coming days.

