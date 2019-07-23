Climate Health Forums In Albany

Public forums for the Climate Health WA Inquiry are being held across regional and metropolitan Western Australia during July and August.

The public forums will provide local communities an opportunity to discuss how climate change is affecting their region, and how health services can prepare for these impacts.

Attendees will also be asked to consider what can be done by health services to reduce waste and move towards more sustainable practices.

Albany

Date: Monday 5 August

Location: Master Builders Association, 30 Graham Street, Albany

Times: 1.00pm - 3.00pm register now (external site) | 5.00pm - 7.00pm register now (external site)