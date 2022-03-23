Climate Protest Halts Traffic At Port Botany For Second Consecutive Day

NSW Emergency crews were once again called to Port Botany after a man tied himself to a pole in the middle of Sirius road, as a sign of protest at Botany Bay.

The protest began around 7:50am on Wednesday, causing significant traffic delays in the area for the second time this week.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man who was dressed in all black, he was soon taken to Maroubra Police Station.

A rope was tied across the bridge where the man was tied to a pole, obstructing all lanes towards Sydney airport.

It comes after a man suspended himself from a pole on Tuesday morning at Bumborah Point Road around 6:30am.

He was arrested by NSW Police and taken in for questioning at Maroubra Police Station.

Climate action group Blockade Australia have claimed responsibility for the demonstrations, as traffic chaos hit the south Sydney area.

"Tom is blocking on the main entrances into Port Botany up a 9 metre monopole … he is taking action because the exploitative and extractive Australian system is driving ecosystem and social collapse," a captioned video from Blockade Australia, who had live streamed the protest online.

The man has been charged with obstructing a traffic path and disobeying the official police directive.

