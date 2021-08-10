Climate Protesters Arrested After Spray Painting Parliament House

Climate activists have defaced parts of Parliament House and the Lodge on Tuesday morning, spray painting infrastructure and setting fire to a pram.

The protestors targeted the government building after a code red climate change warning emerged in the wake of a climate report.

Flares were set off at the Prime Minister's Canberra home, spray painting the words 'duty of care' on his outer property.

A report made by the United Nations warned that Earth could be 1.5 degrees warmer within the next ten years.

Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor says the preferred path in Australia is technological change.

"The technology investments that we know solve hard problems, they've been solving hard problems for humans for a long long time." Minister Taylor said.

Scott Morrison reiterated the commitment to a technological change as a focused preferred option to net zero emissions target by 2050.

"Blank cheque commitments you always end up paying for, and you always end up paying in higher taxes," Morrison said.

Deputy Nationals leader David Littleproud called the protest “disgraceful”.

“This isn’t protesting, it’s vandalism,” he said, informing that it'll be taxpayers who must front the vandalism bill.

