Climate Protestors Cause Chaos As They Glue Themselves To Princes Bridge

Extinction Rebellion protestors have stopped trams and cars in Melbourne’s CBD around 7.30 am on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of Extinction Rebellion ‘rebels’ gathered near flinders street station with signs chants.

Around seven protestors glued themselves to the road on Princes Bridge, where Victoria Police had to remove them.

Other members of the group hung prams off the bridge and over the Yarra river with a sign reading “life is hanging by a thread.”

A spokesperson for the group slammed the Prime Minister’s net-zero emission plans by 2050, saying action was needed by 2030.

Police were still working to remove protestors from the roads and move them along until 9 am, causing major traffic delays and commuter chaos.

Acting Sergeant Melisssa Seach confirmed that seven people had been arrested and were being interviewed by police.

The protest action is ahead of the Glasgow climate change conference commenting on Sunday.

