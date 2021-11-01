Climate Protestors Shut Down William Jolly Bridge
Another climate protest in the CBD
Commuter chaos across Brisbane on Monday morning after climate protestors blocked roads in Brisbane’s CBD.
Police were forced to close William Jolly Bridge after the Extinction Rebellion group parked a ute at the intersection of the bridge and Coronation Drive.
Climate protestors shut down William Jolly Bridge
Protestors brought a kayak to the main part of the intersection and padlocked themselves to it, with a sign reading “Don’t cop out Australia, make a real plan.”
The protest is in response to the federal government's net-zero target plan that is being discussed at the Glasgow Climate Conference.
This comes after the activist group staged a protest last month in Queen Street Mall with small model corpses to symbolise the bodies of children.
The group has also staged protests across the country in the lead-up to the climate summit.
Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.
1 November 2021
Article by:
Triple M Newsroom