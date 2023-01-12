Clinical Trials For Three In One Vaccine Begin On The Sunshine Coast

A clinical trial has been launched on the Sunshine Coast for a three in one single vaccine.

The University of the Sunshine Coast is hosting the clinical trial which seeks to incorporate Covid, RSV and influenza protection into a single Moderna jab.

Doctor Nischal Sahai told 9NEWS that the trial will ascertain whether all three vaccines can work together.

"The aim is to see whether a combination vaccine will be as tolerable as giving all three vaccines separately,” he said

Experts hope the three in one vaccination will help to take some of the pressure off an overwhelmed healthcare system.

The new vaccine will ensure only one jab and a follow up booster will be required for adequate protection rather than multiple jabs and boosters.

Researchers are now seeking out more volunteers to participate in the clinical trials, including anyone between the ages of 50 and 75-years-old.

The clinical trials are expected to take several years before an approved vaccine is officially rolled out.

