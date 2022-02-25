Clive Palmer Leaves Hospital After Being Tested For Covid

United Australia Party founder Clive Palmer has been seen leaving hospital after receiving medical care for Covid symptoms.

Mr Palmer was taken to a Queensland hospital to be tested for Covid after displaying a number of Covid symptoms yesterday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson, Mr Palmer has been taken to Pindara Private hospital on the Gold Coast in an ambulance to be tested for the virus.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

At around 11:00AM on Thursday morning, three ambulances attended a Paradise Point address where they picked up a man and transported him to hospital to be treated for a pre-existing medical condition.

The 67-year-old has since been advised not to travel due to his symptoms and has been forced to pull out of the National Press Club in Canberra where he was set to speak.

Mr Palmer has been vocal with his opinions on the Covid vaccination and previously announced at an anti-vaccination protest that he is currently unvaccinated.

Mr Palmer has been widely criticised for his part in the dissemination of misinformation about the Covid vaccine, particularly during an anti-vaxx protest in Brisbane.

“I’m not vaccinated and I don’t intend to be vaccinated,” he announced at the rally.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.