Closed Road That May Affect Your Travels

Connors Road will be closed between Crichtons Road and Cooks Lane from June 10 to June 23 for road sealing, weather permitting. This road closure is required to allow for pavement improvement works to be completed on the unsealed section. Crichtons Road will remain accessible during the work and access to the Paget Waste Management Centre will not be affected. However, the work area along Connors Road, Paget, will be closed to motorists. Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by this work.