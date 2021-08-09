Closing Ceremony: Australia Finishes Sixth On The Medal Tally

Sailing gold medallist Mat Belcher the honour of carrying the Australian flag into the Tokyo Olympic closing ceremony last night.

With a total of 17 gold medals, Australia ended the games sixth on the medal tally, equalling our gold medal haul from Athens in 2004.

The Closing Ceremony:

Here is the list of Australian Gold Medallists from the Tokyo Olympics:

Swimming:

-Kaylee McKeown,100m backstroke (Womens)

-Kaylee McKeown, 200m backstroke (Womens)

-Ariarne Titmus 400m freestyle (Womens)

-Ariarne Titmus 200m freestyle (Womens)

-Emma McKeon 100m freestyle (Womens)

-Emma McKeon, swimming, 50m freestyle (Womens)

-Izaac Stubblety-Cook 200m breaststroke (Mens)

-4x100m freestyle relay (Womens)

-4x100m medley relay (Womens)

Rowing:

-Men's four

-Women's four

Canoe:

-Jessica Fox, canoe slalom, (Womens)

-Canoe sprint, kayak double 1000m (Mens)

Sailing:

-Matt Wearn, one person dinghy (Mens)

-Men's two person dinghy

Skateboarding:

-Keegan Palmer (Mens)

BMX:

-Logan Martin (Mens)



Australia also brought home 7 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Minister for Sport Richard Colbeck said our athletes have a lot to be proud of.

“Fantastic results across the board, brilliant sportsmanship and we’ve seen that in a number of ways”, he said.

The last remaining members of Australia's Olympic team are now making their way home from Tokyo.

The athletes will arrive in Darwin on Monday August 9, and will quarantine in Howard Springs.

