Clubs Pushing Back On 19th AFL Licence

On Tom Browne's News.

Article heading image for Clubs Pushing Back On 19th AFL Licence

Tom Browne has revealed a push back from some clubs on the AFL's possible granting of a 19th licence.

While this isn't an anti-Tasmania issue, questions have been raised by some clubs about the financial viability of an additional side in the competition.

There have been growing calls for a Tasmanian team to be added to the AFL in the coming years, with high-profile names in footy including Alastair Clarkson, Nick Riewoldt and Matthew Richardson adding to the chorus.

LISTEN HERE:

BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY:

20 May 2022

Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Triple M Footy
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs