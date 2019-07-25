CMC Rocks Qld 2020 Dates Announced!!!

Hot on the heels of the incredible success that was CMC ROCKS QLD 2019, the announcement comes today that Australia’s premiere country and roots music festival will return to Willowbank, Ipswich from Wednesday 18 to Sunday 22 March 2020.

You need to lock the date away NOW!

WHERE: WILLOWBANK, IPSWICH QLD

WHEN: WEDNESDAY 18*, THURSDAY 19*,

FRIDAY 20, SATURDAY 21 & SUNDAY 22 MARCH 2020

*Campers entrance only



In its 13th Anniversary year, CMC Rocks will offer more than ever, returning with an extended festival program, along with a slew of market stalls, food and drink outlets, Rocks merch tent and more. Music will kick off exclusively for campers in the Jack Daniel’s Garden Bar at 4pm on Wednesday 18 March.



The most anticipated annual event on the country music calendar, CMC Rocks each year offers an opportunity for music lovers to get close to their favourite local and international artists, from the famed Songwriters Shows, to the Artist Signings Tent and exclusive Meet & Greet opportunities!

2020 will once again see the festival expand capacity to cater for incredible demand; with a daily attendance of 23,000 in 2019. Additional camping space has been secured for 2020, meaning that even more Rocks fans will be able to take in the full festival experience from Wednesday afternoon.



At CMC Rocks, the ultimate country music experience greets fans from across Australia and around the world. With too many highlights to list, festivalgoers were this year treated to the perfect mix of food, fun and frivolity, with the Regatta Boatshed Restaurant, along with brand new Pimm’s Pamper Bar, BBQ Mafia, Carlton Dry House. Plus lots more!



Headlined by US superstars Florida Georgia Line, the event delivered memorable moments across 4 full days; from Cam’s surprise appearance during Thomas Rhett’s Saturday night set, to multiple on-stage shooeys, and Friday afternoon’s downpour, which didn’t deter the crowds from enjoying one of the festival’s most anticipated sets, global powerhouse Luke Combs on his return Rocks visit.



Nominated once again for a Helpmann Award for Best Contemporary Festival, CMC Rocks QLD is fast becoming one of the most highly regarded annual events in the country.

2020 is sure to pack a punch for CMC Rocks festival-goers, showcasing the best that country and roots music has to offer, in an unforgettable festival setting.

We are SO THERE!

