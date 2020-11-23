CMC Rocks Queensland Postponed To 2022

Massive country music event CMC Rocks QLD has announced it will proceed in 2022, when international acts can be staged,

The festival was set to go ahead March 2020, but postponed because of you know what.

Bringing the world's best country music artists, the festival has announced the festival won't go ahead until they can bring out the world's biggest country acts for an unforgettable festival experience.

Announcing the news Festival Director Michael Chugg, said “Everyone knows that CMC Rocks QLD is the place they go to see their favourite international and Australian country artists in action and discover new favourites. Until we can put on a festival that lives up to the expectations of our fans, we’re going to postpone. We won’t put on a second-rate event”.

All tickets will be valid for the 2022 event, and ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.

Dates for the 2022 festival will be announced next year.



Patrons that are unable to attend the 2022 event will be entitled to a full refund via Moshtix.

Please be patient as once processed, it may take some time for the funds to appear back in your account.





