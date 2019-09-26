CMC Rocks Reveal Huge 2020 Lineup

CMC Rocks 2020 have just dropped their huge lineup, so pack up the camper this is one event not to miss.

American superstar Miranda Lambert is heading the massive lineup with her first Australian tour, joined by Kip Moore and Australia's own Morgan Evans and host of The Range, Lee Kernaghan.

19 international artists and 12 local legends make up the huge event lineup that was exclusively announced in Sydney tonight.

Full lineup:

MIRANDA LAMBERT (USA) – KIP MOORE (USA) – MORGAN EVANS

BILLY CURRINGTON (USA) – BROTHERS OSBORNE (USA) – LEE KERNAGHAN – LANCO (USA) – DUSTIN LYNCH (USA) – ADAM BRAND – TIM HICKS (CAN) –

HARDY (USA) – JIMMIE ALLEN (USA) – JEFFREY STEELE (USA) –

ABBY ANDERSON (USA) – RUNAWAY JUNE (USA) – THE WOLFE BROTHERS – MITCHELL TENPENNY (USA) – KASSI ASHTON (USA) – CASSADEE POPE (USA) – FELICITY URQUHART – JASMINE RAE – JORDAN BROOKER (USA) –

NIKO MOON (USA) – SEAFORTH – SARAH BUXTON (USA) – BRAD COX –

CHRISTIE LAMB – KAYLEE BELL (NZ) – CASEY BARNES –

CHARLIE COLLINS – ELL REGAN

The mammoth event is Wednesday 18th March to Sunday 22nd March, Willowbank, Ipswich QLD and tickets are on-sale 9am Tuesday 1st October.



Catch up with our very own Lee Kernaghan on The Range:



Love Country? Why not join us in the MMM Country HEaRD! A community for like-minded fans who decide what songs get played on MMM Country, and get the chance to win cool stuff. C’mon you know you wanna, sign up here



Want more Triple M Country? Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock. Download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Greatest Hits, Triple M Aussie, and Triple M Country.