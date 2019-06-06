CMT Awards Have Been Handed Out for 2019

The CMT Awards for 2019 were held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last night and all your favourite artists were there for the star-studded event.

The night's event was hosted by Little Big Town - and your winners for this year are - drum roll...

VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

WINNER: Carrie Underwood– "Cry Pretty"

Chris Janson– "Drunk Girl"

Cole Swindell– "Break Up in the End"

Dan + Shay– "Speechless"

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne– "Burning Man"

Eric Church– "Desperate Man"

Florida Georgia Line– "Simple"

Kacey Musgraves– "Rainbow"

Kane Brown– "Good as You"

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels– "Coming Home"

Kelsea Ballerini– "Miss Me More"

Luke Combs– "She Got the Best of Me"

Maren Morris– "GIRL"

Zac Brown Band –"Someone I Used To Know"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

Cole Swindell– "Break Up in the End"

Eric Church– "Desperate Man"

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert –"Drowns The Whiskey"

WINNER: Kane Brown– "Lose It"

Kenny Chesney– "Get Along"

Luke Bryan– "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset"

Thomas Rhett– "Life Changes"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

Brandi Carlile– "The Joke"

Carly Pearce– "Closer To You"

WINNER: Carrie Underwood– "Love Wins"

Kacey Musgraves– "Space Cowboy"

Kelsea Ballerini– "Miss Me More"

Maren Morris– "GIRL"

Miranda Lambert– "Keeper of the Flame"

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

Brothers Osborne– "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)"

WINNER: Dan + Shay– "Speechless"

Florida Georgia Line– "Simple"

LOCASH – "Feels Like A Party"

Maddie & Tae– "Friends Don't"

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift– "Babe"

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

Eli Young Band– "Love Ain't"

LANCO– "Born to Love You"

Little Big Town– "Summer Fever"

Midland – "Burn Out"

Old Dominion– "Hotel Key"

WINNER: Zac Brown Band– "Someone I Used To Know"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

WINNER: Ashley McBryde– "Girl Goin' Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)"

Jimmie Allen– "Best Shot"

Jordan Davis– "Take It From Me"

Mitchell Tenpenny– "Drunk Me"

Morgan Wallen– "Whiskey Glasses"

Runaway June– "Buy My Own Drinks"

Tenille Townes– "Somebody's Daughter"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell– "What Happens In A Small Town"

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – "Straight To Hell"

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne– "Burning Man"

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert– "Drowns The Whiskey"

WINNER: Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels– "Coming Home"

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift– "Babe"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – "Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)"

WINNER: Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – "Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)"

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)"

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – "Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)"

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night" (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – "Keep Me In Mind (From CMT Crossroads

Congrats to all winners!

