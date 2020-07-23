Coach Mode?!?! | MG’s Major Concern With Trent Barrett Signing For The Bulldogs

Triple M’s Mark Geyer has revealed the one major concern he has with Trent Barrett being named as Canterbury Bulldogs coach, while still working with the Penrith Panthers.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs revealed Barrett will become the club’s head coach from 2021.

And MG reckons it could change the dynamic at Barrett’s current club, the Panthers.

