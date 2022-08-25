Coalition Pledges $900 Million For Children Hospital In Victoria’s West

Victoria’s west would become the site of a $900 million children’s hospital if the opposition is elected to government.

Opposition leader Matthew Guy announced the Liberal-Nationals will commit to building a new 275-bed Royal Children’s Hospital campus in Werribee.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It will include an emergency department and will be run by the Royal Children’s Hospital.

The commitment is the 11th major hospital construction or redevelopment marked by the opposition, which continues to attack the current Andrews Government management of the health system.

The final location and services provided would be determined after consultation with the hospital and the City of Wyndham community, if the government is elected.

“As Premier, my first priority will be to fix the health crisis and ensure all Victorians can get the care they deserve,” Guy said.

“For too long, Melbourne’s west has been overlooked and taken for granted. A Government I lead will respect, invest and deliver for the fastest growing community in the state.

"This vital hospital is a real solution to fix the health crisis and will mean better healthcare, closer to home, for Wyndham communities and surrounding areas.”

Other commitments made by the opposition in attempts to fix the state’s health crisis include $750 million for a new Mildura hospital, $400 million for a new infectious diseases response centre, and free public transport for healthcare workers.

Opposition health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier said the Labor government’s mismanagement of the health system had pushed it to breaking point.

Currently, nearly 90,000 Victorians are waiting for critical surgery, while fewer than two in three ambulance call-outs arrived within the target 15-minute time frame.

“For decades under Daniel Andrews and Labor, health in Melbourne’s west has been neglected meaning too many families have struggle to get the care they need, when they need it,” she said.

“The health infrastructure shortages across this area are now critical.

“Only a change of government will deliver the hospitals and healthcare these growing communities deserve.”

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr: