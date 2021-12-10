Coast Venues Declare They Won't Reopen To Unvaxxed On December 15

Two venues on the Central Coast have revealed they won't be accepting unvaccinated residents once the state reopens on December 15.

Central Coast Leagues Club revealed in a statement that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed into the club premises, explaining the decision will be assessed at the end of January.

"The Club has implemented numerous controls to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission in our venue, however the level of mitigation from excluding those who are not fully vaccinated cannot be achieved through other available controls," chief executive officer Edward Camilleri said.

"As such, the Club has made the decision to permit entry only to fully vaccinated people beyond Wednesday 15th December 2021.

"This decision was not taken lightly. We are committed to serving our community by providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all, and we believe these measures will enable us to continue to do so."

Ourimbah-Lisarow RSL announced the same restrictions will be applied to enter their grounds.

“This challenging decision was made with the utmost consideration for our local community,” the club’s statement read.

“We are committed to protecting the Ourimbah-Lisarow community as a whole – by extending these measures we are reducing the chances of becoming a potential exposure site, creating a safe space for those who are vulnerable and safeguarding the health of our members, guests, staff, and their families.”

The two popular venues received differing opinions and backlash on social media after revealing their measures for the summer period.

