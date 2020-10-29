Coastal Twist Shopfront Photo Exhibition

“Get out there and amongst it!”

24 local businesses across the Peninsula will be part of a vibrant Shopfront photo exhibition also operating as a “get out there and amongst it” Photo exhibition!

Throughout the Peninsula the exhibition will feature the best of the best photos from across the 2019 Coastal Twist LGBTIQ Multi Arts & Culture Festival with shop fronts hanging large pieces in their windows by award-winning Photographer Lisa Haymes.

Click HERE for the walking trail maps and hope to see you out and about!

Support businesses that support Visible Diversity & Inclusion across the Peninsula

WALKING TRAIL

28 October – 11 November

FREE

WOY WOY

19 The Boulevarde

Lifeline Shop

Gnostic Forest

Ray White

Link and Pin

Drom

Tradewinds Lifestyle

Shop 55 Vintage

Liesl Tesch MP

UMINA BEACH

Peninsula Hearing

Darley Legal

Margarita Daze

Pro Flooring

Suzannes Salon

Book Bazaar

Style House Umina

Woolworths

Peninsula Office Supplies

Shop 55 Vintage

ETTALONG BEACH

Republik Cafe & Gallery

Tiki Lala

Feather and Seed

Merry's Treasure

Ettalong 50+ Leisure and Learning Centre