Coastal Twist Shopfront Photo Exhibition
Best of the Best!
“Get out there and amongst it!”
24 local businesses across the Peninsula will be part of a vibrant Shopfront photo exhibition also operating as a “get out there and amongst it” Photo exhibition!
Throughout the Peninsula the exhibition will feature the best of the best photos from across the 2019 Coastal Twist LGBTIQ Multi Arts & Culture Festival with shop fronts hanging large pieces in their windows by award-winning Photographer Lisa Haymes.
Click HERE for the walking trail maps and hope to see you out and about!
Support businesses that support Visible Diversity & Inclusion across the Peninsula
WALKING TRAIL
28 October – 11 November
FREE
WOY WOY
19 The Boulevarde
Lifeline Shop
Gnostic Forest
Ray White
Link and Pin
Drom
Tradewinds Lifestyle
Shop 55 Vintage
Liesl Tesch MP
UMINA BEACH
Peninsula Hearing
Darley Legal
Margarita Daze
Pro Flooring
Suzannes Salon
Book Bazaar
Style House Umina
Woolworths
Peninsula Office Supplies
Shop 55 Vintage
ETTALONG BEACH
Republik Cafe & Gallery
Tiki Lala
Feather and Seed
Merry's Treasure
Ettalong 50+ Leisure and Learning Centre
