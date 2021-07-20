Coasties Are Allowed To Leave Lockdown To Get Vaccinated At Belmont Hub
Lockdown continues
The Central Coast is unlikely to come out of lockdown earlier than the rest of Greater Sydney as the risk of a seeding event here is still too high.
Gosford MP Leisl Tesch has told the ABC we can't risk a local outbreak.
The restrictions continue as the wait for Covid vaccinations continues to grow. There are no appointments for the Pfizer vaccination at Gosford Hospital for the next 60 days
However, health officials up in the Hunter say Central Coast residents are allowed to leave lockdown to get their dose at the new Belmont Hub. Those eligible will need to be vaccinated in a separate area - and will need to head straight home to the Coast afterward.
About a thousand people rolled up their sleeves yesterday on day one of the hub.
