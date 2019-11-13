Coasties Drought Aid Drop Off Points
Anytime Before Friday 22nd November
Coasties Drought Aid is a group of 3,400 members, dedicated to providing assistance to farming families in need through the drought. They will be delivering hampers to rural and remote parts of NSW to surprise families for Christmas and you can help by donating non-perishable grocery items and animal feed!
Drop off locations:
Wiseberry Real Estate : Gorokan, Kariong & Charmhaven
Workplace Safety Equipment : Ettalong Beach
Coles : West Gosford, Lisarow, Tuggerah, The Entrance, Toukley & Swansea
Erina Fair : Information Desk
For more info click here.