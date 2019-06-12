The Supercars return to Newcastle

The Newcastle 500 has been the BIGGEST event to happen in Newcastle, and it's back again this year bigger and better than ever!

In 2019, it's being taken up a notch with the Rock’n’Race experience where you can watch the Supercars by day and rock out to KISS by night! Get your face paint out if you 'Love It Loud' because Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer will be performing on the Saturday evening, a performance not to be missed!

The Coates Hire Newcastle 500 will kick off on Friday 22nd November and will run all weekend.

Ticket prices start from $50 for Trackside and can be purchased from: https://bit.ly/2MD0HAS