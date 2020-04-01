Cobram Open For Business - Hungie Fangs Artisan Bakery

We're celebrating local businesses pushing through the Covid 19 Crisis.

Make sure you support those who are changing the way they serve the community while keeping locals employed.

Damien Gow and Lina Galati Hungie Fangs Artisan Bakery are open for business, 12 William St Cobram!

Sink your fangs into their delicious bread, pastries, sweets & treats, salad bar, donuts, drinks plus their Belaroma Coffee.

And the good news is you can now CLICK HERE to order online.

If you prefer the old fashion way, give the team a call on 03 58721 021, or TAP HERE to connect on Facebook to arrange contactless delivery.

And if you're quick, you'll get a FREE 6 PACK of their Gold award-winning Hot x Buns with any purchase of our new range of Bakery packs available in store or online until 11th April 2020.

Help spread the word about wonderful Goulburn and Murray Valley businesses innovating during this challenging time, and CONTACT Triple M HERE if you know about another service mixing things up during the Covid 19 Crisis.