Coca-Cola Set To Increase The Price Of Their Soft Drinks

Soft drink giants Coca-Cola are set to increase the cost of their soft drinks this year to combat rising inflation and labour shortages.

The increase follows a 15.5 percent increase in sales at Coca-Cola Asia Pacific last year.

The significant increase in soft drink sales has been attributed to more people working from home.

Popular soft drinks including Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola and Monster have continued steady sales in supermarkets across the nation, while soft drink sales in suburban areas has increased as people continue to work from home post-pandemic.

General Manager for Coca-Coal Europacific Partners’ Australia Peter West told The Australian that the company would need to increase to keep up with rising operation costs.

“Some moderate price changes have been planned for the year. I can’t go into details but there will be a moderate price increase, but we are also super sensitive to inflationary pressure and we see our products as representing good value and we certainly take that into account,” he said.

A slight price increase occurred in early 2022 while a number of other soft drink retailers bumped their prices twice over the course of a year.

It is not yet clear how much soft drinks will be increased, but it has been confirmed the bump will align with increased operation costs.

