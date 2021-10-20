Cocaine Trafficking Syndicate Taken Down In Melbourne’s South-East

A drug trafficking syndicate operating across Melbourne’s south-east has been disrupted in a series of early morning raids.

In a 12-month investigation, detectives from the Caulfield Divisional Response Unit, seized more than $280,000 worth of cocaine on Wednesday.

Five search warrants were executed at residential properties in Moorabbin, Hampton, Caulfield North, Yallourn North, and Clayton South, where officers seized approximately 700 grams of what is alleged to be cocaine with an estimated street value of $280,000 and six grams of what is alleged to be methylamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2200.

Other items seized during the search warrants include:

Approximately 10 grams of what is alleged to be cannabis

An estimated $65,000 in cash

A pill press and other items connected to drug manufacturing

Two samurai swords

Two arrests were made including a 37-year-old male from Hampton who has been charged with the trafficking and possession of methylamphetamine and possession of the proceeds of crime.

While a 51-year-old female from Moorabbin was also charged with the possession of cannabis.

Both will front the Moorabbin Magistrates Court on 11 February 2022.

Two more people aged in their 50's are currently in police custody, supporting officers with their investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Rix confirmed a "significant local cocaine trafficking network that has been operating in Victoria over the past 12 months” has been taken down.

“Those arrested today are staring at up to fifteen years in prison and if you decide to take the risk chasing a quick dollar, you could easily meet the same fate.”

“Police have absolutely zero tolerance for drug traffickers, as we know the serious harm illicit drugs cause within our community, such as drug driving, drug fuelled violence and crimes committed to support a drug dependence,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call crimestoppers on 1800 333 000

