Cody Walker Reveals His Confusing 20 Second Phone Call From Brad Fittler

Cody Walker has revealed to The Rush Hour with MG the confusing (yet hilarious) 20-second phone call he received from NSW coach Brad Fittler about his selection in the Blues side.

Walker was one of five debutants named in the NSW Blues side for Game 1 of the Origin series against Queensland.

The in-form Rabbitohs star will be joined by club teammate Cameron Murray plus Jack Wighton, Nick Cotric and Payne Haas as the players set to debut on Wednesday June 5.

