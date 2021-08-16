Cody Walker Set To Become Next Million Dollar Man As November 1 Date Looms

In the 2021 season, Cody Walker has produced an incredible 31 try assists and scored 12 tries of his own in just 20 games of football.

It's been a remarkable year for Walker, who is now on the verge of becoming the NRL's next million dollar man.

And it seems as though the Rabbitohs will have a fight on their hands to keep him.

Triple M's Brent Read revealed all the details on The Rush Hour.

Ready also revealed NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has been linked to a shock move to the Parramatta Eels