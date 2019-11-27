COFFS BYPASS: New Designs Now On Public Display

Community consultation on the refined designs for the Coffs Harbour Bypass are now opened to the public.

Following the EIS exhibition period, this latest public consultation will be open from 27 November to Friday 13 December and the project team will be available to speak to community members at two pop-up stalls throughout the consultation period.

Community feedback has shaped key changes to the design of the Coffs Harbour Bypass which will improve safety and traffic flow at key interchanges along the route.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the changes were in response to the feedback received as part of the community consultation of the Environmental Impact Statement.

“These changes are an important part of the process as we work toward delivering a once in a generation infrastructure project for the Coffs Harbour region,” Mr McCormack said.

“This huge infrastructure project is expected to support around 12,000 direct and indirect jobs over the life of the project, boosting the local economy and getting people to where they need to be sooner and safer.

The completed project will eliminate 12 sets of traffic lights along the existing Pacific Highway and remove up to 12,000 vehicles a day from the CBD.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said the project would also help bring more tourism to the region.

“The Coffs Harbour Bypass is in addition to the Pacific Highway upgrade, which is due to be completed next year,” Mr Conaghan said.

“More than 82 per cent of the Pacific Highway has already been upgraded between the Queensland border and Hexham. Once the entire project is complete, motorists will save up to 2.5 hours from a road trip along the North Coast, giving them extra time to visit our tourist attractions, cafés and restaurants.”

Meanwhile, Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said the EIS for the refined design, which includes three tunnels and lower noise pavement along the route, had been positively received by the public.

“We have been in the community, seeking their feedback and the response has been really positive. We have taken on a number of suggestions and been able to refine the design to meet those concerns,” Mr Singh said.

A final concept design is expected to be submitted to the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment in mid-2020, after which the project should proceed to the construction phase.

To view the supplementary EIS or find out more about the project, visit pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au/coffsharbourbypass