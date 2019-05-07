COFFS COAST: 16 Charged; 175 Drug & Firearms Offences with Strike Force Cyril

Sixteen people have been charged with 175 offences following a large-scale investigation into drug supply on the Coffs Coast.

Strike Force Cyril was established in August 2018 to target the supply of cocaine in the Coffs Harbour area.

Since November 2018, police executed 13 search warrants at properties on the Mid North Coast and Coffs Coast.

NSW Police have told Triple M that during these searches, police allegedly seized hundreds of cannabis plants, more than 20 kilograms of cannabis leaf, three hydroponic systems, half a kilogram of methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, 11 firearms and ammunition.

Ages of those charged range from 26 year old to 62 years old.

The following people were charged across the course of the operation: