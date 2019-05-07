COFFS COAST: 16 Charged; 175 Drug & Firearms Offences with Strike Force Cyril

Sixteen people have been charged with 175 offences following a large-scale investigation into drug supply on the Coffs Coast.
Strike Force Cyril was established in August 2018 to target the supply of cocaine in the Coffs Harbour area.
Since November 2018, police executed 13 search warrants at properties on the Mid North Coast and Coffs Coast.
NSW Police have told Triple M that during these searches, police allegedly seized hundreds of cannabis plants, more than 20 kilograms of cannabis leaf, three hydroponic systems, half a kilogram of methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, 11 firearms and ammunition.
Ages of those charged range from 26 year old to 62 years old.
The following people were charged across the course of the operation:
- A 55 year old man was charged with supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime, and possess ammunition without holding a licence. Yesterday (Monday 6 May 2019), he was charged with an additional eight offences, including two counts of enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant, enhanced indoor cultivate commercial quantity prohibited plant, two counts of cultivate prohibited plant, cultivate commercial quantity prohibited plant, an additional charge of supply commercial quantity prohibited drug and an additional count of deal with the proceeds of crime. He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday 28 May 2019.
- A 34 year old man was charged with supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, 54 counts of supply prohibited drug, 18 counts of supply small quantity prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug. He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 1 May 2019, where he was refused bail to reappear at the same court on Wednesday 26 June 2019.
- A 38 year old man was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, eight counts of supply indictable quantity prohibited drug and three counts of supply small quantity prohibited drug. He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 1 May 2019, where he was refused bail to reappear at the same court on Wednesday 26 June 2019.
- A 62 year old man was charged with supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, supply indictable quantity prohibited drug and supply indictable quantity cannabis. He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 1 May 2019, where he was refused bail to reappear at the same court on Wednesday 26 June 2019.
- A 60 year old man was charged with supply commercial quantity prohibited drug. He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 1 May 2019, where was refused bail to reappear at the same court on Wednesday 26 June 2019.
- A 26 year old man was charged with supply commercial quantity prohibited drug. He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 1 May 2019, where he was refused bail to reappear at the same court on Tuesday 25 June 2019.
- A 60 year old man was charged with two counts of cultivate cannabis, four counts of possess prohibited drug, supply indictable quantity cannabis, and possess ammunition without licence/permit. He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 2 May 2019, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Tuesday 25 June 2019.
- A 37 year old man was charged with two counts of supply indictable quantity prohibited drug, 30 counts of supply small quantity prohibited drug, two counts of supply less than a small quantity prohibited drug, and three counts of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis. He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 2 May 2019, where he was refused bail to reappear at the same court on Tuesday 25 June 2019.
- A 26 year old man was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing bases, 10 counts of supply greater than a small quantity prohibited drug and four counts of supply prohibited drug. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 27 May 2019.
- A 43 year old woman was charged with three counts of cultivate prohibited plant. On 23 March 2019, she was sentenced to a two-year Intensive Corrections Order.
- A 47 year old man was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug. He will be issued with a future Court Attendance Notice.
- A 40 year old man was charged with cultivate prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug. He was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 17 June 2019.
- A 37 year old man was charged with two counts of cultivate prohibited drug. He was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 27 May 2019.
- A 53 year old man was charged with cultivate prohibited plant and possess prohibited drug. He was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 17 June 2019.
- A 31 year old woman was charged with knowingly take part in the supply of an indictable quantity prohibited drug. She was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 27 May 2019.
- A 61 year old man was charged with cultivate prohibited plant and possess prohibited drug. He was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 24 June 2019.